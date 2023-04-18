HONOLULU (KHON2) — Submissions for remembrances for the Shinnyo Lantern Floating began April 1, as the ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day.

Remembrances will be transcribed and placed on lanterns that will be lit with candles. The lanterns will then be set afloat from canoes at sunset on Memorial Day.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Over the years, we have received remembrances, prayers and affirmations from all over the world and we are thankful to return to an in-person ceremony to share in a moment of collective remembrance and offer a space, physical and emotional, for our community to experience a sense of comfort and healing,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaii.

The ceremony will air on Memorial Day, May 29 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on KHON2. The special will also stream on the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii website, their Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, as well as on KHON2.com, KHON’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i physically takes place in Honolulu, but aims to connect our global community to generate hope and express commitment towards building a brighter future,” said Rev. Yamamoto.

For more information or to submit a remembrance, visit the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii website, email info@naleialoha.org or call (808) 942-1848, ext. 2.