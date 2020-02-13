Lanikai parking restrictions in place for Presidents’ Day holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu will restrict parking in Lanikai for the three-day Presidents’ Day Holiday weekend in its continuing effort to balance public access to nearby beaches with public safety for the community.

Motorists are cautioned in advance that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over a three-day period.

As part of this effort, the Department of Transportation Services will place temporary “sawhorse” type signs on streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restriction. Meanwhile, the completion of the roundabout at the triangle intersection where S. Kalaheo Avenue meets Kailua Road near Kalapawai Market, should help facilitate traffic flow through the area.

Parking in Lanikai for the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend will be restricted as follows:

Special Enforcement District (SED) Restrictions

Saturday, February 15

No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, February 17

No parking on all Lanikai streets/shoulders 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to access Lanikai beach and/or the Lanikai Pillboxes Trail over the three-day Presidents’ Day Holiday weekend may walk, bike, take TheBus Route 671 Lanikai, or get dropped off in Lanikai.

For information regarding TheBus Route 671 Lanikai, please visit TheBus.org or call 848-5555.