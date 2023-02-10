HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Feb. 13, crews will be installing gutters, sidewalks, concrete curb ramps and road striping repairs.

The construction will take place at the intersection of ʻAʻalapapa Drive and ʻAʻalapapa Place and is expected to last for two weeks, according to officials.

A continuous flow of pedestrians and vehicles is a hopeful outcome for this project.

According to the City, overall Lanikai parking restrictions are not expected during construction due to the limited project size and potential traffic impacts.

Repairs are scheduled for Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

This project is weather permitting.

You can contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction at 768-8829 for questions.