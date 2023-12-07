HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a road closure notice.

The closure is impacting the Kapahulu area due to a 12-inch main break.

According to officials, the Board of Water Supply has crews out at 799 Kapahulu Avenue near Winam Avenue responding to the main break.

BWS said that there are approximately 35 customers impacted by this main break. BWS also said that customers impacted “may collect water from a water spigot placed on a fire hydrant at the intersection of Kapahulu Avenue and Paliuli Street.”

The closures include both mauka bound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue between Winam Avenue and Paliuli Street.

There is one makai bound lane that is being contraflowed to allow one open lane of traffic in each direction.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.