Lanes closed on Waiakamilo Rd. from Kalani Street to Nimitz Highway due to possible gas leak

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed off Waiakamilo makai bound lanes from Kalani Street to Nimitz on Monday due to a possible gas leak.

The closure was announced around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

HFD received an emergency call at around 10:24 a.m. from Hawai’i Gas.

An 8-inch gas line was ruptured while a construction crew was working on Waiakamilo Road for a replacement sewer project.

Department of Environmental Services public information officer Markus Owens said the cost of the entire replacement project is $7.7 million. It is expected to be complete by April 2023.

According to Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), after a Hazmat reading, it was determined the gas measure was high enough to evacuate the entire building at 420 Waiakamilo Road for precautionary reasons. Businesses on Hart Street between Libby Street and Waiakamilo Road were also evacuated.

The Gas Company is working to repair the leak.