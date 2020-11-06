Lane closures to continue in Aiea due to extended road work

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Lane closures near Hālawa will continue through Nov. 13 due to extended road work needed to complete utility pole upgrades.
Work will resume on Monday, Nov. 9 and run through the week, with the exception of Wednesday, says Hawaiian Electric.
Closures are expected as follows:
- Monday, Nov. 9: The northbound lane of Halawa Heights Road will be closed
between Halawa Drive and Mikioi Place. The eastbound lane of Aiea Heights
Drive will be closed between Hakina Street and Pohai Place. Traffic will be
contra-flowed.
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: A section of Lalawai Drive will be closed in both directions off
Kaholi Place. Local traffic will be allowed. The right, eastbound lane of Ulune
Street will be closed between Halawa Heights Road and Kahuapaani Street.
- Thursday, Nov. 12: Both directions of Nāpuanani Road will be closed between Aiea
Heights Drive and Lauole Street. Local traffic will be allowed.
- Friday, Nov. 13: The southbound lane of Halawa Heights Road will be closed
between Kaakau Place and Halawa Drive, while the northbound lane of Halawa
Heights Road will be closed between Kealaluina Drive and Puumakani Street. Traffic
will be contra-flowed.
Barricades will mark the restricted parking zones and traffic cones will mark the work areas.
Flagmen and special duty police will be on sight to provide traffic control. Motorists are asked to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones.
