Lane closures scheduled near Punahou Street and Wilder Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be installing equipment on a new

utility pole near the intersection of Punahou Street and Wilder Avenue, prompting a lane closure

from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

A section of the mauka bound lane on Punahou Street will be closed during the designated times while crews complete the upgrade.

Hawaiian Electric says traffic cones will mark the work zones. Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic.