Lane closures scheduled for portions of Hanapepe, Wailua on Nov. 6

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of lanes in Hanapepe, Waimea, and Wailua will be periodically closed to allow pavement work in the areas, says the Department of Public Works.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Road work along Moi Road in Hanapepe, Makeke Road in Waimea and Haleilio Road in Wailua will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Anyone with questions may contact the County of Kauai Roads Division at 241-4847.

Latest Stories on KHON2