Lane closures scheduled for portions of Hanapepe, Wailua on Nov. 6

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of lanes in Hanapepe, Waimea, and Wailua will be periodically closed to allow pavement work in the areas, says the Department of Public Works.
Road work along Moi Road in Hanapepe, Makeke Road in Waimea and Haleilio Road in Wailua will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Anyone with questions may contact the County of Kauai Roads Division at 241-4847.
