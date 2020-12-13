Lane closures scheduled for 2 Kauai roads starting Dec. 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Goodfellow Bros. LLC., announced that sections of Koloa and Maluhia roads are scheduled for lane closures from Monday, Dec. 14 to Friday, Dec. 18.
Koloa Road will be under single-lane closures from Poipu Road to Piko Road for shoulder construction and pavement work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Maluhia Road is scheduled to undergo a single-lane closure for restriping work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The DPW is advising eastbound motorists from the west side, Kalaheo and Lawai to take Kaumualii Highway to Maluhia Road to access Koloa and Poipu.
Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists as they navigate one lane of alternating traffic during these closures.
