Lane closures on the westside of Kaua’i, starting from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23

LIHU’E (KHON2) — On Thursday, the County of Kaua’i’ (COK) Department of Public Works (DPW) announces lane closures, portion of Waimea, scheduled to be closed from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

DPW said Maui Kupono Builders will be conducting road resurfacing work, on weekdays, weather permitting.

According to DPW, road resurfacing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. along portions of Kanu Road, Ape place, Ula Place, Maile Road, Menehune Road, and Menehune Place.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, to avoid delayed traffic flow.

Anyone with questions may contact Maui Kupono Builders at 808-369-1800 or COK of Kaua’i Roads Division at 808-241-4847.