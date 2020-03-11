Lane closures on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street for road repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to an 8-inch main leak on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street. Crews are in the process of restoring the roadway.

The following lane closures will remain in place until road repairs are completed:

• Ewa-bound lanes closed on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street.

• Diamond Head-bound lanes contra-flowed on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street.

Please exercise caution when traveling through the work area and use alternate routes where possible.

