The Kaua'i Police Department, in conjunction with federal agencies, was responsible for the arrests of 12 individuals Thursday, including Kaua'i County Councilmember Arthur Brun.

"The suspects under indictment today were identified as part of a major drug trafficking organization that has been supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine throughout the community," said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. "They now face felony charges under a federal indictment for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and other crimes."