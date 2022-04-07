Courtesy of County Of Kaua’i Department of Public Works

LIHUE, Hawai’i (KHON2) — In Lihue, sections of Akuki Street and Hanama’ulu Road will be closed to improve pedestrian access to King Kaumualii Elementary School, according to the County of Kaua’i.

The Goodfellow Bros, LLC. crews will be working on the new sidewalks, crosswalks, and ADA ramps will begin on April 11 to April 22, on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding April 15 in observance of the Good Friday Holiday.

Motorists are advised to keep the 15 mph speed limit in mind as the crews work during school hours.

The County said this project is scheduled to be completed in June 2022.

In Koloa, Maluhia Road will be closed on April 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maui Kupono Brothers and Goodfellow Bros. LLC. crews will be repairing the road.

Traffic is expected to be delayed as the speed limit in that area is 25 mph.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this narrow residential road or use alternate routes.