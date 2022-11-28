HE’EIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction announced that lane closures are coming to He’eia Stream Bridge for light installations and repairs.

The current schedule for lane closures for the area is still in effect: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, until early January.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For this installation, a contractor is scheduled to close one lane on Heʻeia Stream Bridge along Kamehameha Highway for an extended 31-hour period.

The extended time from Monday, Dec. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 13 is overnight between 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. that will add to the lane closure schedule.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Motorists are advised that the roadway will remain open during these lane closures, so be aware of workers and follow all signage and directions of traffic flaggers. Officials said there may be HPD officers on sight to assist with traffic flow.