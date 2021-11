Courtesy of County of Kaua’i

KAPA’A, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Kaua’i, lane closures are scheduled for Mailihuna Road, near St. Catherine School from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works (DPW) and Grace Pacific LLC., will provide a temporary traffic detour through Kolohala Road and Hau’a’ala Road.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through Kolohala Road, which is narrow and near the homes of residents, according to DPW.

DPW said motorists can expect brief and occasional delays.