Lane closure scheduled for portions of ‘Aliomanu Road from November 4-6th

The Department of Public Works is announcing that portions of ‘Aliomanu Road in Anahola will be closed from November 4-6th to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road construction work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained. Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during these closures.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures and allow for extra time to get to destinations.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478, Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders, or the County of Kaua‘i Roads Division at 241-4847.