Lane closure scheduled for a portion of Hoolako Street, Dec. 16

LIHUE (KAUAI COUNTY) — The Department of Public Works and Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. are announcing that construction will continue on Ho‘olako Street, closing a portion of Ho‘olako Street between Halau Street and the Vidiniha Stadium soccer field. Work will be from Dec. 16 through Jan. 31, weather permitting.

A traffic detour will be in place for the portion of Ho‘olako Street adjacent to the Vidinha Stadium parking lot. During that time, traffic will be detoured onto roadways within the Vidinha Stadium parking lot.

Part the Līhu‘e Town Core Mobility and Revitalization project, the scope of reconstruction work for Ho‘olako Street consists of demolition and roadway reconstruction.

When driving near the work areas, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution, allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes, and observe and follow all construction traffic controls. Access to businesses along Ho‘olako Street will be maintained during construction.

The County of Kaua‘i and Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. thank you for your patience and understanding during these operations. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Milissa Ceria at 808-840-3282 or visit the project website at www.revitalizelihuetown.com for construction updates.