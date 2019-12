KAUAI (KHON2) — One lane of Ala Kalanikaumaka in the vicinity of Lopaka Paipa Boulevard will be periodically closed on Dec. 12, according to the Department of Public Works.

This is due to paving work from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Anyone with questions may contact John Soares at 808-346-2370.