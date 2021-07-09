Lane closure planned for Maʻili portion of Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers can expect a bit of a delay along on Farrington Highway in Maʻili on Tuesday, July 13, as Hawaiian Electric crews continue to work on upgrades to a distribution system.

Workers will be replacing poles and equipment in the area, prompting closure of the far right Makaha-bound lane of Farrington Highway between Manu‘ulaula Street and St. John’s Road.

The lane closure will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted ahead of the planned work to alert the public.

Traffic cones will mark the work zones, and flagmen and special duty police will provide onsite
traffic control.

