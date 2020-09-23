Lane closure on Pali Hwy and Kamehameha Hwy due to leak repair

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a service line leak near the entrance to Pali Golf Course.

Motorists are advised that the work is forcing the closure of the far left lane on Pali Hwy turning on to Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe-bound; the lane re-opens after the golf course entrance. Please avoid the area if possible or drive with extreme caution.

Crews will also set up a water wagon at the nearby Hawaii Pacific University campus, which will be without service during the repair.

