Landslide prompts closure of Poamoho Trail in Wahiawā

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced on Tuesday, March 16, that a large landslide event has prompted the closure of Poamoho Trail in Wahiawā.

Access permits will remain suspended and the trail will be closed until a DLNR hazard mitigation team assesses the damage and potential hazards on the trail.

The 7-mile hike traverses a ridge up to the Ko’olau Summit and contains mostly native forests along the way.

Check the DLNR’s Facebook page or the Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for updates.