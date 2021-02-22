Landing fees for Molokai and Lanai airports to be waived, says HDOT

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division is waiving landing fees for scheduled commercial passenger service to Molokai and Lanai.

The announcement comes as Maui County continues to see a decrease in service due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The waiver of landing fees is expected to last for one-year starting March 1.

“I am aware of the transportation hardships many on Molokai and Lanai face, especially with access to healthcare, and we’re making sure we do all we can on the state side to help,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

“Molokai and Lanai residents have greater challenges in getting passenger service to and from their islands, so this waiver of landing fees should help make these flights more economical for air carriers,” added Mayor Michael Victorino.

Airlines interested in participating in the waiver can contact dot.air.administrator@hawaii.gov for more information.