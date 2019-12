HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bad weather didn’t stop volunteers from making sure our kupuna had a hot meal on Christmas Day.

Lanakila Pacific’s Meals on Wheels program packed up and delivered some 700 meals for homebound kupuna and individuals with disabilities.

On the menu, a Hawaiian feast of lau lau, kalua turkey and cabbage, lomi salmon, sweet potato and haupia.

More than 250 volunteers helped with the effort.