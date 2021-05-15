Maui police make arrest in connection to recent string of Lanai brush fires

by: Web Staff

File – Aerial view of Lanai and the surrounding Pacific Ocean. (Getty Images photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) announced 27-year-old Martin Eskaran Jr., of Lanai was arrested and charged in connection to six counts of third-degree arson on Friday, May 14.

According to MPD, 14 brush fires have occurred throughout rural hunting areas on Pulama Lanai property between Sept. 5, 2020, and May 12, 2021.

Maui police say a report of another brush fire near Paliamano Gulch came in around 11:27 a.m. Friday.

A witness reported that they saw a gray truck near the vicinity of the fire when it first broke out. Police say the same truck was reportedly seen near the area of two separate brush fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 12.

Eskaran was released after posting $6,000 bail.

