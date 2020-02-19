Lanai High and Elementary School students finish school at 11 a.m. Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lanai High & Elementary students get off from school at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19.

The school has supervised care from 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. for families who need it.

The school had some repairs done to its plumbing system over the weekend.

The school was not able to get to any of its supplies in the cafeteria so the community stepped in so breakfast and lunch could be served.

Parents are encouraged to feed their children breakfast at home and make them home lunch, since there is a limited supply of food.

The next supply of food is expected on Wednesday, February 19 in the afternoon.