HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County is asking the public for their recommendations and input regarding their new Lanai Skate Park preliminary designs.

People have until May 13, 2022 to give their preference on the type of skate park they would like to see.

Kris Baptist, Parks CIP Coordinator, said this is a long-awaited process that he is happy to see come together.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Right now, there isn’t a lot of safe places for kids to skate,” said Baptist. “There aren’t any opportunities to skate safely and kids are skating where they can in areas where skateboarding is accepted.”

Courtesy: Maui County

Courtesy: Maui County

Courtesy: Maui County

Baptist said this will be Lanai’s first skate park to be built on the island, something that is exciting for the community.

Currently, they are still working on obtaining the proper permits and are hoping to have the project completed sometime next year if everything goes according to plans.

“Again, this is a long-awaited project, and the people here would like to have a safe place to skate,” said Baptist.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

If you would like to provide input on the conceptual designs, click here and for more information about the County of Maui’s parks and recreation head to their website.