Lanai Cat Sanctuary celebrates 10th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lanai Cat Sanctuary celebrates its 10 anniversary on Saturday with a free event from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There will be food, live music, and games with giveaways on the sanctuary ground.

The sanctuary secured a permanent location in 2009.

Since then, more than 2,000 cats have been sterilized, preventing thousands of kittens from life on the streets and allowing endangered birds to thrive.

The sanctuary has found homes for more than 350 cats through its adoption program.

The number of cats living at the sanctuary has grown from 350 to now more than 600.

Since 2014, the outdoor size of the sanctuary has more than tripled – from 10,000 to 45,000 square-feet – which can now accommodate more than 1,000 cats.

Donations from visitors and supporters have increased, enabling the expansion of a brand-new 10,000 square foot area, a 2,000 square foot senior center, and eight treatment centers.

The organization operates with a mobile veterinary clinic and a medical team that flies in monthly to provide services.

The conservation-cat welfare initiative has become wildly popular with tourists in recent years attracting visitors from all over the world.

Annual visitors to the sanctuary have increased from 800 in 2014 to now 13,000 to witness the animal welfare work that is being done.

These visitors support Lanai’s economy and in doing so, support local families.

Lanai Cat Sanctuary

1 Kaupili Road

Lanai City, Hawaii 96763

Phone: 808.215.9066

For more information, visit lanaicatsanctuary.org.