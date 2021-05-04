Lānaʻi High & Elementary School reopens after power outage

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Lānaʻi High & Elementary School reopens on Wednesday, May 5.

Elementary school students, secondary vulnerable students and all staff return to campus.

Grab-and-go meals start May 5. When students pick up their lunch, they can also get their breakfast for the following day.

The Aloha Buddies Back Pack program will resume on Fridays.

It closed on April 26 due to a power outage that impacted the phone and internet connections.

The school had to return to distance learning because of the outage.