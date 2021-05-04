Lānaʻi High & Elementary School reopens after power is restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lānaʻi High & Elementary School (LHES) students will return to campus on Wednesday, May 5, following a power outage that prompted the closure.

Students switched to distance learning during the week-long repairs.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Grab-and-Go meal service will also resume Wednesday. Students will receive lunch for that day in addition to breakfast on Thursday.

The Aloha Backpack Buddies Program will revert back to Friday operations.

School officials said the power outage on April 26 was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment.