Laie Foodland gas station closing earlier due to staffing shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The gas station at Laie Foodland is closing earlier due to a staffing shortage.

A sign posted on Friday said the gas station at 55-506 Kamehameha Highway will be closing at 3 p.m. for the rest of the week. According to their website, hours usually run from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

A spokesperson for Foodland released this statement:

“We are trying to reopen our Foodland Laie gas station as soon as possible. Like many companies across our state, we are currently experiencing staffing shortages at some of our locations due to a variety of factors. Nevertheless, we remain committed to delivering a great experience for our customers, and we applaud our employees for going the extra mile by working extra shifts, assisting at neighboring stores and doing whatever necessary to ensure we serve our customers well.

Residents in the area who are low on gas are advised to plan accordingly.