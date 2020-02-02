Lai See and lion dances welcome in the Year of the Rat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chinese New Year celebration continued indoors on February 1.

Crowds at Kahala Mall were treated to spectacular performances including a lion pole jumping demonstration. This is the first week of the Chinese New Year to welcome in the Year of the Rat.

“The lion dance is believed to bring good luck, good fortune,” said Sherman Wong of the Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association. “The lion is believed to scare away a lot of evil spirits, and so that is why we parade around to all the stores and merchants. They offer the Lai See to invite the lion to bring good luck towards the store.”

In the Chinese culture, the Lai See is a red envelope containing a monetary gift which is usually given out during holidays and special occasions.