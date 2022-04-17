KAPALUA, Maui (KHON2) — Lahela Lee Park won first place in first-ever female falsetto contest on Maui on Saturday, April 16.

Conventionally a male competition, Maui is exploring new traditions, and highlighting new facets of Hawaiian music.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha’iha’i Falsetto contest was held at The Ritz-Carlton on Maui as part of their 30th annual Celebration of the Arts anniversary.

Her performance of Pua Like ‘Ole earned her the top spot. She won $600 cash, lei hulu, an ukelele, jewlery, and a professional recording opportunity with Napua Greig and Pihana Productions.

She also won the ‘Ōlelo Hawaii award Her prize is a two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton with breakfast for two.

Leimana Purdy, senior at Kamehameha School Maui at A’apueo, came in second for her rendition of Aloha Punalu’u. She won $400 cash.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Pōlanimakamae Kahakalau-Kalima of Hawaii Island, took third place for her performance of He Pō Lani Makamae. She won $300 cash.

For more informatron about the 30th annual Celebration of the Arts, visit Celebration of the Arts website or the Festivals of Aloha website