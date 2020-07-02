Lahainaluna High to see track and field repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The track and field of Lahainaluna High will be receiving repairs.

According to State Rep. Angus McKelvey, it will cost $2 million in funding to make the repairs and, where necessary, the “various segments of the track and field surfaces, including portions that were damaged by wildfires.”

“The community is obviously anxious for these renovations to begin, and getting these funds released is the next key step after we secured the money during the previous legislative session,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey added that the project must now be go through the procurement process where the Department of Education can identify a suitable contractor “so the actual work can move ahead quickly.”

