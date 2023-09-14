HONOLULU (KHON2) — An estimated 500 Lahainaluna High School students reported to their temporary school site at Kulanihakoi High for their first day of in-person instruction.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Lahainaluna students were greeted by Kulanihakoi students and staff who cheered and waved signs at the drop-off area on campus.

Students got their schedules, received a campus tour, met with their homeroom teachers, and were offered in-kind gifts of snack bags and backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene items.

Staff also assisted students with new ID cards and distributed school uniforms.

“I always want kids to feel wanted and welcomed, for parents to feel wanted and welcomed on campus. And our staff is fantastic at doing that. They were so excited these last three days, knowing they were going to get kids coming back to school, and I think they started out that way, and then just loving on their kids and making them feel that we, as Lahainaluna, are back,” said Lahainaluna Principal Richard Carosso.

Lahainaluna teachers and staff went through training for students mental health support and were said to have been planning and preparing for students since Sept. 11.

“I’m really looking forward to a great Lahainaluna feeling even though we are in a different space,” said Lahainaluna math teacher Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta. “The energy that I felt today is indescribable — I wanted to hug everybody, I wanted to talk to everybody because I care for them, and I’m looking forward to a great learning experience [over] the next three weeks.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Families who need assistance can call the Department’s support hotline at (808) 727-6880 or text SUPPORT to (808) 736-1427, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.