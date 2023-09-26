HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education announced the schedule for Lahaina schools to return to their campuses.

Schools will return to campus after the fall break, which ends on Oct. 13.

Lahainaluna High School, Lahaina Intermediate School and the two elementary school staff will return to their respective campuses on Oct. 6 for a planning and work day.

High school students will have their last day on Kulanihakoʻi campus Oct. 5. and will return to Lahainaluna High Schoolʻs campus on Oct. 16, the Monday after fall break.

Lahaina Intermediate students will return to campus on Oct. 17 and elementary students will return to campus on Oct. 18.

Students of King Kamehameha III Elementary will temporarily be placed at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School for the time being.

DOE superintendent Keith Hayashi said the DOH assisted in the process by ensuring the air, water and soil qualities were safe.

Professional cleaning will happen on all campuses prior to the studentsʻ return.

Hayashi also announced that a temporary King Kamehameha III campus will be built in the mixed use development of Pulelehua until a permanent campus is built.

Parents will receive bus transportation information and school schedule information through email.