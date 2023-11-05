HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State Department of Education is shutting down Lahaina public schools on Monday, Nov. 6.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for all Leeward areas of the Hawaiian islands.

King Kamehameha Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High school will be closed to students and staff.

The Red Flag Warning is issued through Monday at 6 p.m., along with a high wind advisory for the eastern islands.

HIDOE said with winds strengthening statewide Sunday , and gusts of up to 20 mph through Monday — according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency — shutting down normal school activities is out of an abundance of caution.

They also added the schools have emergency preparedness plans in place and the Department of Education will continue to work closely with State and County emergency officials to monitor the situation.