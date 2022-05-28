HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday the Hawaii Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued the China Bowl Asian Cuisine restaurant a green placard and approved its reopening.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after a follow-up inspection that found all critical food safety violations were corrected.

They received the red placard on May 17 and was immediately closed after a cockroach and rodent infestation.

According to the DOH, on May 19 a follow up inspection was conducted however, evidence of an active population of rodents was still present. By the second inspection on May 25, all critical violations were corrected.

The restaurant was advised to routinely clean areas of food debris and grease build-up. They were told to also send the DOH monthly pest control service reports.

To view all food inspections performed by the Public Health Department click here.