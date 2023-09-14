LAHAINA, MAUI(KHON2) — Maui County finally announced it’s plan allowing Lahaina residents back on to their properties starting September 25th, but there are still a number of questions surrounding access to the ocean.

Keith Keahi, a fisherman, born and raised in Lahaina, said many residents feed their families that way and hopes officials come up with a solution soon.

“Access would be a huge benefit for us,” Keahi said.

For Keahi, and many in the community, fishing is a way of life–an integral part of subsistence living.

Many of his family and friends lost everything, including their boats. His were spared.

“For guys like me, I do commercial fish, you know, for local restaurants in the area. Nothing big. I’m not a big-time charter fisherman or big-time commercial fisherman,” Keahi explained. “I just do enough to pay the bills and get by. But mostly to just provide fish for the ohana and family.”

But he said he’s unable to fish because Mala Wharf, which is right down the road from his house, is closed.

“I don’t really explore other sides of the island too much,” Keahi explained. “Kind of got that mentality of, ‘It’s not my frigerator.’ So I don’t go into other people’s fridges. So I just stay in my fridge and I show respect.”

And he said transporting a large boat to a different harbor is difficult and expensive.

Mala Wharf is located about a mile north from Lahaina Small Boat Harbor. The fire destroyed Lahaina Harbor and officials said it will take years to repair it.

But Mala Wharf was spared. Yet it remains closed.

In a statement, a Maui county spokesperson said:

“Mala Wharf is in zone 6A and currently coded “red” or closed to public access. When zone 6A is coded “green,” both landside and waterside access to Mala Wharf will be open to the public.”

“Do you think that the Coast Guard, the county, should be allowing you guys to go out?” KHON asked Keahi.

“I think they should be allowing, definitely allowing all our local fishermen,” he explained. “Especially the subsistence people. The people are there just to go to get fish for their family.”

He said he doesn’t want to interfere with debris removal, but feels there is an simple solution.

“Just lay down some ground rules,” Keahi said. “Just like anything else. What we can and cannot do.”

There’s also the question of what will happen to commercial ocean tours that operated out of Lahaina Small Boat Harbor.

DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) held a virtual meeting with roughly 100 commercial operators Thursday.

Now that the harbor is gone, they too want access to Mala Wharf.

Dave Vogt, owns a parasail business and gave testimony during the meeting.

“My permitted vessels, which have a Mala commercial ramp permit and they also have a ORMA (Ocean Recreation Management Areas) permit to operate in the parasailing ORMA,” Vogt explained. “My vessels are at Mala ramp so they cannot be removed from the Mala area.”

“We have been told they are not permitting any commercial activity out of Mala Wharf. So we would like to see that,” DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said to Vogt. “So if you can get the county of Maui to provide a written authorization that they know your access is a permit, a commercial activity, you get permission from the County of Maui to do that, and then you send that to us and then we’ll consider that.”

There’s been a long history of tension and disputes regarding commercial operations at Mala Wharf, which is meant for non commercial public use.

“At the end of the day, DOBOR, DLNR, we would really like to see the commercial operators and this community find a path forward to work together,” Chang said.

Chang added that DLNR’s priority is public safety and to provide safe access to the ocean for residents. She said they are working with the county and Coast Guard to coordinate reopening Mala Wharf.