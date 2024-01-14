HONOLULU (KHON2) — A big milestone was announced over the weekend for Lahaina residents during a Right of Entry workshop at Lahainaluna on Saturday afternoon.

In attendance were county officials and the US Army Corps of Engineers to explain how the right-of-entry process works along with Phase 2.

“With the county council review of the temporary debris storage site yesterday (Friday), which was a long, emotional process that the county needed to go through, it did approve operations at Olowalu and it opened the door for this debris removal to start,” explained Col. Jess Curry, Recovery Field Office commander and USACE Rock Island District commander. “Without that, we wouldn’t be able to start in Lahaina.”

He then said they anticipated to start on the first Lahaina properties this upcoming week.

When asked to be more specific on a date, debris subject matter expert from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dr. Cory Koger said, “specifically debris removal is set to start the 16th so Tuesday of next week.”

He said the first property to be assessed would be a home in Wahikuli.

The county and USACE explained the process for two hours with residents.

First, residents must have a right-of-entry so the property can be cleared by USACE.

According to the Maui Recovers website, 1,500 applications have been received, and about 700 have already been approved.

“And we’re trying to get to that 2,100 number,” explained Erin Wade, County of Maui Department of Management. “There’s going to be a while that the U.S. Army Corp will be working.”

Without an ROE, residents will have to hire a private contractor who will have to go through the same clean-up process.

“The right of entry will start the Phase 2 process,” explained Dr. Koger. “We cannot do any work under Phase 2 without you signing a ROE.”

The lead project manager of Dawson, who was contracted by USACE to do Phase 1 and conduct the Hazard Site Assessments explained the process.

“If you allow the the U.S. Army Corps to do this work on your property, then you don’t have to put out any money up front for any contractors to do any work on your property,” explained Derek Mar with Dawson. “So, if you do it by yourself, then you have to front all those costs, it is a fairly extensive bit of work, to not only do the assessment, but to then do the actual cleanup, and then the testing of your soil after the cleanup.”

But, if you have the money and are eager to rebuild as fast as possible, a private contractor could work.

“You need to make sure that they do it in the right way to make sure that you get reimbursed by insurance, or FEMA or whoever. So, for some people, it works, some people who have that kind of cash to just fund a large project. And if you’re in that situation, then yeah, you might be able to rebuild faster. But there’s a lot of risk in doing that on your own instead of using U.S. Army Corps. They’re hiring the experts, people that have done this in unfortunately, in other disasters, so they know what they’re doing. They know what the process is. And it will take some time, but you know that they’re going to do it right,” Mar added.

PRIORITY ZONES

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they were given priority zones by the county to begin the clean up phase; and it is not based on property type.

“We’re starting work in zones that are adjacent to properties where people are still living for public health and safety; and then near waterways or on the coast to protect water resources; so those are the priority zones we’ve been given,” explained Dr. Koger.

He said it won’t be like the re-entry process where Leialii residents were first and the process moved south.

“We don’t have one zone to another, we’ll have multiple crews throughout Lahaina working,” he said.

STEP-BY-STEP PROCESS

Once the ROE is completed and approved, an archaeological assessment in done.

Residents were told if a structure was built in 1978 or earlier, they have to survey the parcel.

“After the assessment, we’ll give you a call three days in advance to schedule the work on your property, and you’re allowed to view from a safe distance, while we do work on your property,” Dr. Koger continued.

He said metal and concrete will be recycled; then the ash and debris will be wetted, put in a plastic lined truck, wrapped up and brought to Olowalu where it is covered again so ash and debris doesn’t get loose.

“I can tell you we’ve built the most robust debris storage site ever,” Dr. Koger said.

“After the debris is removed, we’ll remove six inches of soil from below the foundation and then we’ll pull the foundation,” he said. “The foundation will be removed, there’s no way to rebuild on these foundations they have been compromised by the fire.”

Then the soil will be tested so residents can get a permit to rebuild.

“You need to meet the residential standard that is set by the Department of Health and that’s what we’re doing, we’re cleaning up this catastrophic event, so you can build again, so you can go home,” Dr. Koger said.

He said soil testing takes about 10 days to get back, but they will try and expedite the process for Lahaina. Once the soil meets health department standards, they will fill the lot with cinder or crushed gravel.

Then the county will receive a closing document from USACE which rescinds their right-of-entry, and gives the property owner the chance to do permitting and rebuilding.

During Phase 1, Dawson helped assess 1,481 tax map keys and took 6,371 samples.

Crews assessed 6,241 trees, and tagged nearly 4,600 of them. They were able to mark 202 trees as protected. They also identified 168 tons of household hazardous materials and bulk asbestos material were removed.

They completed the job in 90 days.

“Basically, we’re just putting this package together so that when the phase two contractor receives it, they know what size the footprint is, how much ash and debris they’re going to be dealing with, and they’re also looking at places where they know not to park their excavator,” Mar explained.

“Whatever asbestos was in there that we could clearly take out, we had a chance to take out and that’s just to improve the respiratory safety of the phase two folks as well as the community there,” Mar continued.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Lahaina cleanup will take about a year and a half to complete.

*** In order to be eligible for the government-sponsored clean-up of private properties, the property must contain a destroyed structure of at least 120 square feet or greater, and owners must complete a right of entry (roe) to allow the army corps of engineers and their contractors for access.

For more specific information and to apply for a ROE, click here.

Residents will also be able to monitor their area.

The USACE said the three-day ahead phone call is to schedule a date and doesn’t mean they’ll appear on your property in three days.

The county also said it is working to expedite permits for temporary homes to be built once a property is given the all-clear.

Any remaining debris left on a property that the USACE isn’t covered to take is deemed safe enough to take to the Kahului landfill.