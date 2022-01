LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A power outage in Lahaina affected 3,930 customers, according to the Maui County Outage map at Noon. Power was seemingly restored within 10 minutes.

A Tweet sent out by Maui County Hawaiian Electric at Noon mentioned that there were pockets of power outages in Kahului, parts of South Maui, Lahaina, Kula and Kuau.

A secondary Tweet at 12:20 p.m. reported that power had been restored to all customers.

Customers who need to report an outage can call (808) 871-7777.