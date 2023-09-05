HONOLULU (KHON2) — The latest lawsuit from the Lahaina fire now puts some of the blame on the state and Bishop Estate, along with Maui County and Hawaiian Electric.

The victim’s family says tragedy could have been avoided if the landowners cut the dry grass, which served as fuel for the fire.

The family of Lahaina resident Becky Rans, who died from the fire along with her boyfriend, filed the lawsuit saying they were angry and frustrated. They say the devastation could have been avoided.

“For the family one of the biggest questions and concerns has been why wasn’t there an alarm sounded to at least let people know something is very wrong and you need to act on it,” said Kathleen Hennricks, Rans’ sister.

The attorneys say there’s plenty of blame to go around. And not just from those who they say ignited the flames. The attorneys say the landowners in the area, the state and Bishop Estate, should have maintained the dry grass on their property.

“Fire follows the fuel and this grass was fuel for the fires and it fueled the fires and allowed them to spread in the windy conditions, and these landowners knew about this for a long time,” said Bridget Morgan-Bickerton, attorney for the family.

The family says the lawsuit is about making sure that this never happens again.

“I just feel like we have to do justice for her and for the people of the island, it was her family, they were just as much a family as we are,” said Hennricks.

The family is also being represented by a mainland attorney who is involved in similar cases from the California wildfires.

“The management of that heavy, non-native grass was so combustible, it was almost like a gasoline tank that was sitting next to the family’s property. So yes, we’re actively in litigation in those types of cases right now,” said attorney Anne Andrews.

Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate sent a statement saying, “At this time, our hearts are with all affected by the Maui fires and their ‘ohana… As many aspects of the fires are still under investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

The state says it is still in the process of reviewing the lawsuit. HECO and the county declined to comment.