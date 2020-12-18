Lahaina Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahaina Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Department of Finance office will be closed for 10 days following news of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lahaina office says the employee has been directed to self-quarantine. It is unknown when the employees last day worked was or when the individual got tested, but the facility says it shut down immediately after hearing of the positive result.

The department says other office employees have also been directed to self-quarantine and are expected to be contacted by the Department of Health. Members of the public who were serviced by the employee will also be contacted by the health department.

“I thank the Department of Finance and its Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing for taking immediate action to close this office for the health and safety of our employees and the general public,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “We will monitor the health of everyone closely, and the facility will be disinfected and sanitized thoroughly. We continue to remind everyone to diligently follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks, watching physical distancing and washing hands frequently.”

Members of the public who visited the Lahaina office recently are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing is available through the County’s community testing programs. No insurance or payment is needed to get a test.

To register for a free test, click here.

Meanwhile, West Maui residents who need vehicle registration renewals are encouraged to request a renewal online or visit the kiosk at Lahaina Cannery Mall Safeway store.

For in-person service, customers may go to other County of Maui DMVL offices.

For more information, call DMVL at 270-7363.