HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui residents who missed the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance are invited to visit the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center under their new hours of operation to receive one-on-one assistance.

Initially opening Sept. 1, 2023, the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center was created as a hub for Maui residents affected by the wildfires to learn about local, state, and federal assistance programs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profits can take advantage of these services from here, as well as the disaster loan outreach center at Kahului Public Library and through the business recovery center and business resource assessment center at the Hawaii Technology Development Corp. Maui Research Technology Center (MRTC) in Kihei.

The updated hours for the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center are below:

Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium

1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway Lahaina, Hawai‘i 96761

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sundays

Kahului Public Library Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Tuesdays: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Recovery Center

Hawaii Technology Development Corp. Maui Research Technology Center (MRTC)

Mondays to Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those who do not wish to visit centers for help, information can be updated on the FEMA app, at disasterassistance.gov, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

