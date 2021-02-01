Lahaina Cannery to host bingo, crafts ahead of Valentine’s Day

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Valentine’s day is already fast approaching and many are looking for ways to celebrate safely amid a pandemic. Lahaina Cannery is hosting a a socially distanced game of bingo and crafts for parents and keiki under the age of 10.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The “Be Mine” event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Event organizers say prizes will be awarded to Bingo winners and crafts will be provided. Each participant will also receive a Valentine’s Day treat.

Reservation are required due to social distancing requirements and can be made here.

For more information, click here.