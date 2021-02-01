Lahaina Cannery to host bingo, crafts ahead of Valentine’s Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Valentine’s day is already fast approaching and many are looking for ways to celebrate safely amid a pandemic. Lahaina Cannery is hosting a a socially distanced game of bingo and crafts for parents and keiki under the age of 10.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The “Be Mine” event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Event organizers say prizes will be awarded to Bingo winners and crafts will be provided. Each participant will also receive a Valentine’s Day treat.

Reservation are required due to social distancing requirements and can be made here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories