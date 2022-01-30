Lahaina bicyclist dies after hit and run on Front Street

Maui police said the bicyclist died after the driver of the pick up truck rear ended the bicyclist as they were both going north on Front Street crossing Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge in Lahaina, Hawaii on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) – A bicyclist died after a pick up truck hit him on Front Street.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Maui police said the driver of the pick up truck rear ended the man on the electric bike, as they were both going north on Front Street crossing Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge.

Police said the driver left and did not return to help the bicyclist.

The 73-year-old bicyclist from Lahaina was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died. He was not wearing a helmet. His identity is being withheld for 24 hours so the family can let their extended family and friends know.

While investigating the crash, police found the pick up truck driver in his vehicle in a nearby shopping center. He was not injured. Officers arrested the 52-year-old Lahaina resident and took him to the Waikulu Police Station.



He was arrested for negligent homicide, driving after his license was suspended or evoked for OUI, and habitual driving a vehicle under the influence.

Police said alcohol may be a factor of the crash. It is unknown if speed, drugs are factors.

This is the fourth traffic fatality for Maui County compared to one at the same time last year.