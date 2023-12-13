HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sixty percent of Lahaina’s banyan tree is showing green growth, that’s according to volunteers who have been working on the tree.

“You can see right directly behind me, I have a branch that just broke today, this separated today. So this is kind of scary to have this long of a branch break off. And you can see at the very long branch here, it goes all the way back to the heart of the tree right here in the middle. So we know that portion of the tree is dead. Unfortunately, we will have to start cutting that out. But there is good news, lots of this tree does have a lot of green growth, roughly about 60% has a nice green canopy. So above me, you’ll start seeing some of the greens pop up as I turn around, and you start to see that green show up back there. So we get lots of green above me. And this is the area on the courthouse side. The makai side of this tree has lots of growth,” said Duane Sparkman, Treecovery volunteer.

Sensors have been installed to help arborists know what areas of the tree are dead and which are still thriving. The sensors monitor the water moving through the trees.

The ulu trees are also sprouting new leaves.