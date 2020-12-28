Lahaina Aquatic Center closed for brush fire cleaning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials temporarily closed Lahaina Aquatic Center due to recent brush fire activity that has resulted in ash and windblown debris.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The facility will be cleaned during this period of closure with plans to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 for lap swimmers.

For pool information, call 270-6135.

For general parks information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories