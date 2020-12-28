Lahaina Aquatic Center closed for brush fire cleaning

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials temporarily closed Lahaina Aquatic Center due to recent brush fire activity that has resulted in ash and windblown debris.
The facility will be cleaned during this period of closure with plans to reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 for lap swimmers.
For pool information, call 270-6135.
For general parks information, click here.
