Lady and dog hit by vehicle near Kahala Mall

A Motor Vehicle Collision occurred in the Kahala area on Thursday, Oct. 17, at about 9:35 p.m.



A 56-year-old female driving a Nissan vehicle, exited the driveway of the Kahala Mall and turned north onto Kilauea Ave.

The vehicle then struck a female pedestrian in her 60s who was pushing a stroller containing a small dog.

The pedestrian was in a signalized marked crosswalk, crossing Kilauea Ave.



The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured.



The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with head injuries. The dog does not appeared to be injured.



Speed, Drugs, and Alcohol does not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.



This investigation is on-going