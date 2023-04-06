HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding affordable housing is tough enough and adding a dog to the mix makes it a whole different issue.

It is such a problem that some have turned to living in their cars to keep their animals due to a lack of pet-friendly housing.

Sal Padilla raised 10-year-old Pua since she was five weeks old. He received a 45-day notice to leave his current home and lined up a pet-friendly rental two days before being evicted.

“But, the last minute, the landlord decided she didn’t want a dog anymore; and she tore up the lease and gave my deposit back,” Padilla said. “So, this puts me right where I’m at right now in my car with my dog; here she is.”

Finding affordable pet-friendly housing is not just an issue on Maui. Less than 10% of Oahu rental units that are under $2,500 per month are dog friendly, and that number is less than 5% for units under $1,500 per month.

“A lot of landlords don’t want to have pets because they think it’s going to make the place smell or it’s going to reduce the value of the place,” said Joey Furlett, Hawaii Life realtor and broker. “But at the end of the day, it ends up disproportionately hurting families that would like to have their part of their family come with them where they live.”

“Oh, roller coaster, man,” Padilla told KHON2. “I don’t want to say goodbye to my best friend. So, I just, you know, I just hope she realizes how much I love her and what I would do for her.”

Maui Humane Society said up to 40% of their surrendered animals are because of a lack of pet-friendly housing. Since Hawaii landlords can evict for any reason with 45 days notice, it is important to have open communication. MHS said they have seen success in striking a pet contract.

“A lot of these contracts will advise that the animal will stay with good behavior, that the pet owner will clean up after their pet. And, if there are any issues, that conversation will be had, you know, with the renter and landlord before any notice is given,” said Katie Shannon, MHS marketing director.

There could be a silver lining for Pua until Padilla finds a permanent pet-friendly home.

“This is not an act of selfishness. This is an act of desperation; and, you know, there are great families who are reaching out to me saying, ‘You know what, we could foster her.’ So, I’m going to reconnect with those people tonight and hopefully have a family lined up for her,” Padilla said.