HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lack of pet-friendly rentals has led to overcrowding at humane societies statewide.

“We really kind of hit our boiling point, which was 130 dogs, and we have only 40 kennels,” said Jenny Miller, Maui Humane Society interim CEO.

“We’re at 250% capacity, And ideally, a shelter is never over 80% capacity.” Caitlin Fowlkes, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Kauai Humane Society

They said the number one reason owners surrender or leave their pets behind is the lack of pet-friendly affordable housing.

“People are being displaced from their homes and there’s simply no availability of housing that allows for pets,” said Miller.

It’s so bad that Maui Humane Society said they would have to start euthanizing high-risk animals because they can’t hold all of them. None have been euthanized and most were adopted but there is a waitlist to surrender other animals.

“We can offer, you know, we can help fix your fence, we can offer behavior training, we can offer all sorts of resources to help with any type of issue,” said Miller. “That would mean that that animal didn’t come in here.”

“The high cost of living and the lack of affordable pet-friendly housing, we’re seeing it as an emerging crisis,” said Brandy Shimabukuro from the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The new shelter in West Oahu has freed up space, but that location is quickly filling up too. The goal is to inspire more landlords to allow pets and also stop breed and size restrictions.

Another issue officials said is management companies.

According to the state’s housing website, tenants who live in state public housing developments are allowed to own common household pets.

All are urging the public to make sure their pets are microchipped or have tags ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.